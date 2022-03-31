SLUSHY SNOW AT TIMES THIS MORNING

It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY through this morning... Steady overnight rain has switched to wet snow across eastern Wisconsin. It won’t snow all morning, but from time to time, you’ll see some big, fat flakes falling from the sky. A slushy 1-3″ of slushy accumulation is possible on grassy surfaces, with some compacting of the snow due to the relatively mild temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Roads will be sloppy and slippery at times, especially on the side and secondary roads. Look for the snow to end during the midday, as our recent spring storm moves away from us.

You’ll also notice a blustery north-northwest wind behind this weathermaker. It’s ushering in colder weather for the last day of March. I guess you could say that March is going out like a lion this year... The wind will gradually settle down tonight.

The sun will be back out tomorrow, with high temperatures rebounding into the low to middle 40s. Similar temperatures are expected through this weekend. We’ll probably see a light wintry mix turning to showers on Saturday, with drier weather on Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NW 15-25 MPH

FRIDAY: NW/SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Morning slushy snow... 1-3″ possible. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Broken clouds. Wind weakens. Stray flakes? LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns. Cool and calmer. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or a light wintry mix. HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Cloudy with a light wintry mix. HIGH: 43 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 46 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain likely. HIGH: 48

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.