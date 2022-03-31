Advertisement

Poll: Two-thirds of Americans support Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court

Ketanji Brown Jackson nominated for U.S Supreme Court
Ketanji Brown Jackson nominated for U.S Supreme Court(wpta)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The latest Marquette University Law School poll finds a majority of voters support the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a nationwide survey, 66% said they support her nomination.

Broken down by party, 95% of Democrats want Brown Jackson confirmed. That number is 67% among independents. Almost 30% of Republicans also support President Joe Biden’s nominee, which is something poll director Charles Franklin finds significant.

“Getting 29 percent from the Republicans is something Joe Biden would be thrilled to get when he typically gets 8 percent approval from Republicans,” he said.

Sixty-two percent of respondents said they know enough about Brown Jackson to have an opinion of her. That was more than any sitting justice.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Brown Jackson’s nomination on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Samsa
Missing Oconto Falls man found dead
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Police Lights
Sheboygan Falls boy in critical condition, mother facing charges
Green Bay Police Department
Green Bay drug bust was multi-agency, year-and-a-half long effort
Travis Burrell, of Minnesota, is accused of stealing gold coins from a Kimberly coin and...
Complaint: Man stole $43,018 in gold coins from Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds

Latest News

Thompson, the former four-term Wisconsin governor who has served as the interim president since...
Tommy Thompson and Trump meet to “talk politics,” ex-aide says
Display of Wisconsin redistricting maps
Gov. Evers urges state Supreme Court to affirm redistricting plan
FILE - Protesters march in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Wisconsin Republican...
Evers vetoes bills on voucher schools, riot penalties
Bison on a farm
Gov. Evers vetoes bill to hunt farm-raised bovids