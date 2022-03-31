Poll: Two-thirds of Americans support Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The latest Marquette University Law School poll finds a majority of voters support the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a nationwide survey, 66% said they support her nomination.

Broken down by party, 95% of Democrats want Brown Jackson confirmed. That number is 67% among independents. Almost 30% of Republicans also support President Joe Biden’s nominee, which is something poll director Charles Franklin finds significant.

“Getting 29 percent from the Republicans is something Joe Biden would be thrilled to get when he typically gets 8 percent approval from Republicans,” he said.

Sixty-two percent of respondents said they know enough about Brown Jackson to have an opinion of her. That was more than any sitting justice.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Brown Jackson’s nomination on Monday.

