Missing Oconto Falls man found dead

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - The search for a missing Oconto Falls man ended tragically Thursday afternoon when the man’s body was found in the Oconto River.

The fiancee of Jason Samsa said he didn’t return from work and called police shortly after 7:30 Thursday morning, concerned about his welfare.

Samsa, 34, was last seen in a wooded area near ST Paper, in the area of 106 E Central Ave., near the Oconto River.

Shortly before 2 P.M., searchers found his body.

The Oconto Falls Police Department says his death is under investigation. The Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting the police.

Police aren’t releasing any more details at this time. The department extended condolences to Samsa’s relatives and friends.

The police department was assisted by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and emergency management, Oconto Falls Fire Department and EMS.

