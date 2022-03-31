Advertisement

Missing Oconto Falls man found dead

Jason Samsa
Jason Samsa(Oconto Falls Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT
OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - The search for a missing Oconto Falls man ended tragically Thursday afternoon when the man’s body was found in the Oconto River.

The fiancee of Jason Samsa said he didn’t return from work and called police shortly after 7:30 Thursday morning, concerned about his welfare.

Samsa, 34, was last seen in a wooded area near ST Paper, in the area of 106 E Central Ave., near the Oconto River.

Shortly before 2 P.M., searchers found his body.

The Oconto Falls Police Department says his death is under investigation. The Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting the police.

Police aren’t releasing any more details at this time. The department extended condolences to Samsa’s relatives and friends.

The police department was assisted by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and emergency management, Oconto Falls Fire Department and EMS.

