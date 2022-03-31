Oshkosh Corporation considered Foxconn site for production of USPS trucks

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - This Friday is the deadline for Oshkosh Corporation to give members of Congress on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform a more detailed explanation on how South Carolina was chosen as the production site for its contract with the U.S. Postal Service to build Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDV).

The question before Congress is whether Oshkosh Corporation picked the site near Spartanburg as a way to avoid union workers as suggested by some Democrats, including Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

The company has until Friday to provide a response.

“Oshkosh has no choice but they’ve got to answer those questions. I think depending on how they answer those questions I would think it’s likely that the committee is going to call them to testify. So come Monday, regarding of what kind of answers they’re giving the committee, I would be surprised if the committee does not call them as witnesses,” said Nelson, who is also running for U.S. Senate.

All of this comes amid a report by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel this week revealing that Oshkosh Corporation sought to lease a building from Foxconn at its property in Mount Pleasant.

The production is tied to about a thousand jobs.

Previously the company said in a statement from Oshkosh Defense president John Bryant, “We evaluated sites in multiple states, including Wisconsin...” and “The Spartanburg, South Carolina, facility ranked highest in meeting the requirements of the NGDV program.”

Nelson said, “I think for a lot of people they’re just wondering why is it that neither Foxconn or Oshkosh are upfront about this. These are some pretty simple questions.”

Foxconn has never publicly disclosed what it’s doing inside its Mount Pleasant facilities.

Action 2 News did reach out to both Foxconn and Oshkosh Corporation for details and neither has responded.

