Advertisement

INTERVIEW: The significance of “CODA”

A local man who's deaf reacts to "CODA" winning Oscars: What it teaches, what it got wrong, and how Hollywood and theaters can do more for the deaf community
By Brittany Schmidt and WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The movie that won Best Picture at Sunday’s Oscars is bringing attention to the deaf community.

The film’s title, “CODA,” stands for Child of Deaf Adult. It’s about “only-hearing” member living with a family of deaf adults. It earned Troy Kotsur an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Thijs Van Den Berg, a self-proclaimed movie buff from Appleton, is deaf. He talked with our Brittany Schmidt about the significance of CODA’s Oscar wins, what the movie teaches us about people who are deaf, what it got wrong, and how Hollywood and local theaters can do more for the deaf community.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Samsa
Missing Oconto Falls man found dead
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Police Lights
Sheboygan Falls boy in critical condition, mother facing charges
Travis Burrell, of Minnesota, is accused of stealing gold coins from a Kimberly coin and...
Complaint: Man stole $43,018 in gold coins from Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds
Green Bay Police Department
Green Bay drug bust was multi-agency, year-and-a-half long effort

Latest News

Sexual assault survivor Hannah LaMarch shows a picture of her family she held during her...
Sexual assault survivor shares story of trauma and hope
Sexual assault survivor Hannah LaMarch shows a picture of her family she held during her...
Sexual assault survivor shares story of trauma and hope
City of Neenah
Two write in candidates seek a seat on the Neenah city council
Augie's Bar & Grill in Luxemburg is closing due to the owners' retirement
WATCH: It's last call at Augie's Bar
Pollinators Planting Project
INTERVIEW: DNR encourages native plants to help pollinators