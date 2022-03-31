Green Bay man charged with attempted homicide in screwdriver stabbing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man is charged with attempted homicide for allegedly stabbing a man in the neck with a screwdriver.

Brian C. Marsaw, 46, is facing one count of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon in Brown County Court.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states Brown County deputies were called to a home in the Township of Ledgeview on March 18. They received a report that a man had been stabbed with a screwdriver.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Marsaw was taken into custody.

A witness told deputies that Marsaw and the victim had been arguing and yelling at each other. She stated Marsaw pulled a screwdriver out of his pocket and starting stabbing the kitchen table.

“Marsaw then stood up and stabbed [victim] in the side of the neck,” reads the criminal complaint. “Marsaw then sat down as [victim] walked to the living room.”

The victim later told investigators that the screwdriver was “fully inserted in his neck up to the handle.” The victim pulled the screwdriver out of his neck and applied pressure while the witness called 911.

Marsaw reportedly told the witness, “I told this [expletive] to stop playing with me.”

The victim told officers that Marsaw had come over to his house to “beat him up.” The victim stated he grabbed a bottle of alcohol in self-defense because Marsaw was armed with the screwdriver. The victim said he asked Marsaw to stop because there were children in the home. Marsaw stopped briefly and the victim turned his back. That’s when Marsaw allegedly stabbed him with the screwdriver.

Marsaw appeared in court on March 21. Cash bond was set at $75,000.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.