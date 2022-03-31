Advertisement

Gov. Evers urges state Supreme Court to affirm redistricting plan

Display of Wisconsin redistricting maps
Display of Wisconsin redistricting maps
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has filed a motion with the state Supreme Court urging the justices to affirm his legislative district boundary map that the U.S. Supreme Court rejected.

The state Supreme Court adopted Evers’ map in March, choosing his plan over Republican lawmakers’ proposal.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Evers’ map on March 23 after the GOP complained it increased the number of Assembly districts with a majority of Black and Hispanic voters from six to seven in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act. The high court kicked the case back to the state justices.

The Supreme Court says the state’s high court failed to consider whether a “race-neutral alternative that did not add a seventh majority-black district would deny black voters equal political opportunity.”

Evers argued in his motion Thursday that seven minority districts are justified because six would dilute their votes. The court previously concurred with his argument that the additional Black-majority district is justified because the U.S. Census found the Black population grew by 4.8% statewide while the white population fell 3.4%.

The Legislature’s map reduced the number of Black-majority districts to five.

While the U.S. justices threw out voting maps the Wisconsin Supreme Court had selected for the State Assembly and Senate, they left in place the state congressional map.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Morales
Mr. Taco restaurant owner gets 14 years in federal prison for cocaine conspiracy
Kari Seyler was charged with arson to her home on S. Taylor St. in Green Bay
Woman arrested for arson in Green Bay house fire
Nicholas Hietpas and Samantha
April 1 marks three years since man’s disappearance in Oconto County
Jason Samsa
Missing Oconto Falls man found dead
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap

Latest News

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Assembly spent $160,000 on election investigation lawsuits
Thompson, the former four-term Wisconsin governor who has served as the interim president since...
Tommy Thompson and Trump meet to “talk politics,” ex-aide says
FILE - Protesters march in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Wisconsin Republican...
Evers vetoes bills on voucher schools, riot penalties
Bison on a farm
Gov. Evers vetoes bill to hunt farm-raised bovids