Advertisement

Farmers in need of workers turn to robotics

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - As Wisconsin farms prepare for the upcoming growing season, some are having a hard time finding enough workers. This would leave fields full, cows not milked, cheese not processed.

With their busy season quickly approaching, local farmers say they’re nervous they won’t be able to find enough people to help them out.

“We are in uncharted territory right now. You kind of get in panic mode because you need to have people in the seats when it’s go time. That’s just the bottom line,” Greg Vollmer, who owns Midlakes Custom Services, said.

They need help in the field and in the processing plants.

“Our dairy farmers are having a hard time to get workers on farm to feed their cows and milk their cows, but we are also seeing a shortage of milk callers to bring the milk to the plant as well as shortage of help in the plant,” Julie Sweney of the Farm First Dairy Cooperative said.

They know it can be a hard job.

“The environment that we work is demanding when it’s summertime. It’s not a 9 to 5 job. It’s when the crop is ready to go we go -- whether its a holiday, whether it’s weekends,” said Vollmer.

They suspect shrinking family sizes might be playing a part in their staffing struggles.

“There’s less farm kids. You know, we rely on kids that grew up on farms to come to us looking for jobs, and there’s less and less kids that are interested in farming, so I think there is a lot of that happening, too,” said Vollmer.

With almost no options left, today’s farmers are turning to more automatic equipment to get their jobs done.

Vollmer said, “The automation and the sheer size has become more attractive now than it ever has.”

“Higher precision and less labor is what it’s all about,” Valmetal director of sales Ralph Fanning said.

They hope that in the long run, the upfront cost of that technology will be worth it.

“You might be looking at a feed pusher of $25,000 when you have a broom, but it’s going to push food up to your cows more times per day, and they will feed more and produce more,” Fanning said.

Vollmer said another option farmers have is applying for a federal H2A program to employ foreign nationals to fill temporary positions. He says that process can be long and difficult, so he’s looking at investing in more automatic equipment this year or soon after.

Farmers are concerned they won't have enough workers this year.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Morales
Mr. Taco restaurant owner gets 14 years in federal prison for cocaine conspiracy
Nicholas Hietpas and Samantha
April 1 marks three years since man’s disappearance in Oconto County
Kari Seyler was charged with arson to her home on S. Taylor St. in Green Bay
Woman arrested for arson in Green Bay house fire
Jason Samsa
Missing Oconto Falls man found dead
Dan Zimmerman says losing everything he ever owned has left him devastated.
Parents’ ashes, personal belongings sold at auction after movers fail to deliver man’s things

Latest News

File image
Severe Weather and Tornado Awareness Week April 4-8
Jail bars
Mother accused of beating 8-year-old faces second count of attempted murder
Sexual assault survivor Hannah LaMarch shows a picture of her family she held during her...
Sexual assault survivor shares story of trauma and hope
Sexual assault survivor Hannah LaMarch shows a picture of her family she held during her...
Sexual assault survivor shares story of trauma and hope
City of Neenah
Two write-in candidates seek a seat on the Neenah city council