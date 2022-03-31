Advertisement

Evers vetoes bills on voucher schools, riot penalties

FILE - Protesters march in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Wisconsin Republican...
FILE - Protesters march in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Wisconsin Republican lawmakers passed bills that would create tougher penalties for protesters. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a number of bills Thursday, including Republican-sponsored bills to eliminate the minimum age for attending voucher schools and creating new penalties for attending a riot.

Republicans introduced the bill eliminating minimum voucher ages in October. The proposal would have eliminated the minimum age for attending four-year-old kindergarten, five-year-old kindergarten or first grade at schools in the state’s three voucher programs.

Students who attend voucher schools get government subsidies to defray their tuition.

Evers vetoed the bill Thursday, saying the measure would lead to more students in voucher schools and rising property taxes to cover their subsidies.

He also vetoed a bill creating new penalties for attending a riot. The bill would have defined a riot as a public disturbance that involves an unlawful assembly. Participating in or attending such a gathering would have been a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail -- or a felony punishable by up three-and-a-half years in prison if property damage or injuries occurred.

Evers vetoed the bill Thursday, saying current law already prohibits such behavior and the bill could be used to infringe on freedom of speech.

The bill came in response to protests over a police shooting in Kenosha in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Morales
Mr. Taco restaurant owner gets 14 years in federal prison for cocaine conspiracy
Nicholas Hietpas and Samantha
April 1 marks three years since man’s disappearance in Oconto County
Kari Seyler was charged with arson to her home on S. Taylor St. in Green Bay
Woman arrested for arson in Green Bay house fire
Jason Samsa
Missing Oconto Falls man found dead
Dan Zimmerman says losing everything he ever owned has left him devastated.
Parents’ ashes, personal belongings sold at auction after movers fail to deliver man’s things

Latest News

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Assembly spent $160,000 on election investigation lawsuits
Thompson, the former four-term Wisconsin governor who has served as the interim president since...
Tommy Thompson and Trump meet to “talk politics,” ex-aide says
Display of Wisconsin redistricting maps
Gov. Evers urges state Supreme Court to affirm redistricting plan
Bison on a farm
Gov. Evers vetoes bill to hunt farm-raised bovids