Evers vetoes bills on voucher schools, riot penalties

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a number of bills Thursday, including Republican-sponsored bills to eliminate the minimum age for attending voucher schools and creating new penalties for attending a riot.

Republicans introduced the bill eliminating minimum voucher ages in October. The proposal would have eliminated the minimum age for attending four-year-old kindergarten, five-year-old kindergarten or first grade at schools in the state’s three voucher programs.

Students who attend voucher schools get government subsidies to defray their tuition.

Evers vetoed the bill Thursday, saying the measure would lead to more students in voucher schools and rising property taxes to cover their subsidies.

He also vetoed a bill creating new penalties for attending a riot. The bill would have defined a riot as a public disturbance that involves an unlawful assembly. Participating in or attending such a gathering would have been a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail -- or a felony punishable by up three-and-a-half years in prison if property damage or injuries occurred.

Evers vetoed the bill Thursday, saying current law already prohibits such behavior and the bill could be used to infringe on freedom of speech.

The bill came in response to protests over a police shooting in Kenosha in 2020.

