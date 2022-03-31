Advertisement

Two hurt in Green Bay house fire

Two people were hurt, one taken to the hospital. The house is a total loss.
By WBAY news staff and Megan Kernan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were hurt in a house fire on Green Bay’s Broadway Thursday morning, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department reports.

Fire crews responded to a single-family home on the 1100-block of S. Broadway just after 11 a.m. and found heavy fire conditions coming from the front of the house. “You could see the black smoke coming across the river,” GBMFD Lt. Shauna Walesh said.

One person from the house was taken to a hospital; we don’t know their condition. Another was treated at the scene.

The initial investigation shows the fire started in the bedroom and spread quickly.

Michael Luker, a passerby, told us, “We literally just drove past here maybe 10 to 15 minutes before that even happened. Next thing you know, BOOM, big flames, everything.”

The burning house was unsafe and potentially unstable, forcing crews to pull out and fight the fire from outside the home.

“Winter conditions obviously always make things a little bit unsafe with ice and snow, but our crews are very trained and working under these conditions so it shouldn’t be too much of a hassle,” Walesh said.

It took about 50 minutes to get the fire under control. The fire department says the house is a total loss.

Three adults and 3 children will need to find another place to live. The American Red Cross says it’s assisting 4 adults and 5 children.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating exactly what caused the fire.

The aftermath of a house fire on S Broadway in Green Bay. March 31, 2022.
The aftermath of a house fire on S Broadway in Green Bay. March 31, 2022.(WBAY)

South Broadway was shut down for a while during the fire response.

“Large trucks and semis, which frequent this area, are asked to find other routes since the detours are likely to bring them through residential areas,” says Lt. Tom Buchmann.

