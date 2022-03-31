COLD & BRISK FOR THE REST OF THE DAY

Our First Alert Weather Day has now ended as any widespread snow we had around this morning has ended. As this weathermaker continues to pull away, overcast skies can be expected for the rest of the day. Occasional flurries will also be possible.

Winds are certainly on the blustery side as this weathermaker departs. It’s ushering in colder weather for the last day of March. Our afternoon highs will top out in the middle 30s, but overnight we fall into the 20s. The good news is, the winds will relax a bit overnight.

High pressure begins to build in tomorrow bringing with it some sunny skies. It will be slightly milder with highs in the low 30s, with a gentle breeze. Enjoy this one quiet day we have, because Saturday, we have another wintry mix back in the forecast. Sunday looks to be the better weekend day with partly sunny skies expected.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 15-25 MPH

FRIDAY: NW/SW 5-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Cloudy skies. Occasional flakes. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Broken clouds. Wind weakens. Stray flakes. LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Cool and calmer. HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or a light wintry mix. HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Cloudy with a light wintry mix. HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 46 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain likely. HIGH: 47

