Advertisement

Bedroom fire forces 2 out of Green Bay home

Firefighter helmet and coat
(Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire in a second-floor bedroom caused an estimated $70,000 in damage to a house Thursday afternoon, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department says.

The fire was reported just before 3:30 on the 1100-block of S. Taylor St. on the city’s west side. Crews found smoke coming from the second-floor windows and roof. The fire took about 30 minutes to get under control.

No one was hurt, but two people will need to find another place to stay. They’re being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Exactly what caused the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Morales
Mr. Taco restaurant owner gets 14 years in federal prison for cocaine conspiracy
Nicholas Hietpas and Samantha
April 1 marks three years since man’s disappearance in Oconto County
Kari Seyler was charged with arson to her home on S. Taylor St. in Green Bay
Woman arrested for arson in Green Bay house fire
Jason Samsa
Missing Oconto Falls man found dead
Dan Zimmerman says losing everything he ever owned has left him devastated.
Parents’ ashes, personal belongings sold at auction after movers fail to deliver man’s things

Latest News

File image
Severe Weather and Tornado Awareness Week April 4-8
Jail bars
Mother accused of beating 8-year-old faces second count of attempted murder
Sexual assault survivor Hannah LaMarch shows a picture of her family she held during her...
Sexual assault survivor shares story of trauma and hope
Sexual assault survivor Hannah LaMarch shows a picture of her family she held during her...
Sexual assault survivor shares story of trauma and hope
City of Neenah
Two write-in candidates seek a seat on the Neenah city council