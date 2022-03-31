Bedroom fire forces 2 out of Green Bay home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire in a second-floor bedroom caused an estimated $70,000 in damage to a house Thursday afternoon, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department says.

The fire was reported just before 3:30 on the 1100-block of S. Taylor St. on the city’s west side. Crews found smoke coming from the second-floor windows and roof. The fire took about 30 minutes to get under control.

No one was hurt, but two people will need to find another place to stay. They’re being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Exactly what caused the fire is under investigation.

