Advertisement

Badgers star Johnny Davis declares for NBA Draft

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis reacts after his dunk during the second half of a first-round NCAA...
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis reacts after his dunk during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Colgate Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Badgers star and Big Ten Player of the Year Johnny Davis announced he’s declaring for the NBA Draft on Thursday.

The La Crosse, Wis. product made the announcement during ESPN’s NBA Today. Followed quickly by a post to his Instagram thanking the Badgers and fans for their support as he moves forward with his basketball career.

Davis had a breakout season for the Badgers during the 2021-22 season. Going from a bench player to starting all 31 games, while increasing his scoring to 19.7 points per game. The super sophomore was a consensus All-American, and is a finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year Award.

Davis is the number nine prospect in ESPN’s Top 100 heading into the draft.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Samsa
Missing Oconto Falls man found dead
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Police Lights
Sheboygan Falls boy in critical condition, mother facing charges
Travis Burrell, of Minnesota, is accused of stealing gold coins from a Kimberly coin and...
Complaint: Man stole $43,018 in gold coins from Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds
Green Bay Police Department
Green Bay drug bust was multi-agency, year-and-a-half long effort

Latest News

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) is helped by teammates Tyler Wahl (5), Chris Vogt and Brad...
Badgers’ Davis wins Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award
Roncalli’s Joe Garceau has been named the Associated Press Coach of the Year after leading the...
Roncalli’s Garceau named Coach of the Year, AP All-State teams released
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis celebrates after North Carolina won a college basketball...
North Carolina ousts Peacocks, sets up Final Four Duke clash
Iowa State's Gabe Kalscheur drives past Wisconsin's Johnny Davis during the first half of a...
Kalscheur, Iowa State beat Wisconsin to reach Sweet 16