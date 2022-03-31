Badgers star Johnny Davis declares for NBA Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Badgers star and Big Ten Player of the Year Johnny Davis announced he’s declaring for the NBA Draft on Thursday.

The La Crosse, Wis. product made the announcement during ESPN’s NBA Today. Followed quickly by a post to his Instagram thanking the Badgers and fans for their support as he moves forward with his basketball career.

Davis had a breakout season for the Badgers during the 2021-22 season. Going from a bench player to starting all 31 games, while increasing his scoring to 19.7 points per game. The super sophomore was a consensus All-American, and is a finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year Award.

Davis is the number nine prospect in ESPN’s Top 100 heading into the draft.

