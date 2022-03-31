Appleton woman’s legacy lives on in “The Trina Fund”

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton woman’s legacy live on as she continues to help others battling breast cancer.

Hillary Reynolds says her mom, Trina Reynolds, could captivate you with her eyes, “She had these fiery blue eyes that were a little like, they weren’t intimidating, they were so just full of soul. And when she looked at you, you could just feel her full presence.”

After battling breast cancer in her mid and late 40s, Trina Reynolds died in October of 2011. As she went through her cancer treatments, however, she was always thinking of others.

“She saw how complex her journey was in seeking the treatment that was best for her, in tiny little Appleton at the time, and she wanted to create an avenue or some vehicle for women who maybe don’t - it can just be really expensive,” says Hillary Reynolds.

With $1,000 of seed money, Trina Reynolds started “The Trina Fund” through the Women’s Fund for the Fox Valley Region. According to Courtney Weiland with the ThedaCare Family of Foundations, “She established this fund with a vision that transportation should not be a barrier to treatment for any women facing breast cancer.”

In the decade since “The Trina Fund” was started, more than 260-plus grants totaling $100,000 have been awarded to local women battling breast cancer. On what would have been Reynolds’s 60th birthday, an announcement that ThedaCare was being given a special $10,000 grant for a new survivorship program.

“We’ve seen how challenging it is when you’re in remission and there are still long term side effects and a lot of early menopause is a common symptom, sex and intimacy are different and really want to wrap our arms around our patients, and this grant will allow us to really take what is an initial pilot and allow us to reach a lot more of our patients out of this service,” adds Weiland.

Hillary Reynolds knows her mom would be thrilled with the success of “The Trina Fund” and the good it’s done brings her comfort, too. “She’s watching over us, she’s watching over others and that brings me a little bit of peace,” adds Reynolds.

