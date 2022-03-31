3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Therapy restores hearing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has news from the world of medicine and way, way out of this world.

The Hubble space telescope discovers a star almost as old as the universe itself.

The latest bird flu news.

And you’ll want to hear this: Therapy that regenerates the ability to hear in people suffering from hearing loss. Brad explains how the therapy works if you give him 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.