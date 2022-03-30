WPS Farm Show returns to EAA grounds

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time since 2019, the WPS Farm Show is back on the EAA grounds, giving those in the agriculture field a chance to see what’s new and connect with other farmers.

“It’s good to see everybody out here, all your neighbor farmers talking to each other about what you’re going to do this year, what’s different. It’s nice to socialize with people,” Future Farmers of America member Carson Campion said.

The energy is high at the farm show as people are happy to be back after the pandemic put the show on a two-year hiatus. Farmers and families from all over the state and even all over the United States have come here. They say the past two years have been isolating.

“It’s kind of stunk a little,” Don Sleik, a farmer in Winneconne, said. “It’s nice to be out and socialize with your neighbors again.”

“The last two years we haven’t had farm shows, we haven’t had events, we haven’t been able to see a lot of our customers,” Kevin Sommer, owner of Service Motor Company, said.

Farmers say it’s great to walk around, see what’s new and catch up with old friends.

“Being able to see a lot of the kids grow up and to see them in next stage where they are, it’s like a fraternity to be able to get back and see everyone and get back in the swing of things,” Sommer said.

“It’s a great community to be around,” Zach Pionek from Oak Grove Farms in Almond, Wis., said.

More than anything, though, farmers say the show is a great distraction from all the pressures of the past year. Inflation, bird flu, soil quality and wheat pricing have all weighed heavily on their minds.

“Regardless of all the outside noise that’s out there --what’s going in Ukraine, with fertilizer prices and even with COVID and everything, regardless -- our customers, we still got to plant the seed in the ground, we still got to feed the world, so we still got a lot of things that we need to do regardless of what’s going on,” said Sommer.

“I think this year will be OK yet, but going into next year, what’s it going to cost and are we going to be able to get it? The world’s changing,” Sleik said.

They say coming here and connecting with others helps them revive their passion for what they do and gives them hope that things will be back to normal soon.

“It brings a little more normalcy to everything and getting back to normal, and getting ready to get back in the fields and get back to it,” Pionek said.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the farm show. Organizers expect about 20,000 people to attend over its three-day run. It resumes Thursday from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

