WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Waupaca County Emergency Management has issued a Slow No Wake order for the Wolf River downstream of New London.

It applies to boaters within 500 feet of any permanent building.

The order will be in effect until waters recede.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol will enforce the order.

