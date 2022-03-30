Advertisement

Unfinished business for Preble softball this season

WATCH: Unfinished business for Preble softball this season
By Eric Boynton
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s time to think spring, or at least spring break. This year the Green Bay Preble Hornets hit the road to start their season all the way down south in Florida.

“It was amazing. We did a lot of team bonding at the hotel. We were doing everything outside of the softball field. Then when it came to the softball field, we were always together, which I think is good,” said junior shortstop Ashley Wolfe.

“What you get out of it, so much depends on what your group is. The type of group you have, and what they’ve been through together is important. We went down there to stack up with the best ones we could find,” said head coach Ron Metzler.

The Hornets hit the road in search of some team bonding, and better competition. Starting the season 0-2, but getting much more out of the trip than wins or losses.

“We’re almost like a family. I’ve been playing with most of these people for like seven-eight years of my life. So, we really have that trust in each other. We know what each other can do,” said senior pitcher Brooke Hock.

The defending FRCC champs have plenty of talent retuning this year. Including nine seniors and junior Oregon State commit Ashley Wolfe. As well as a young group that gained plenty of experience down South.

They also have plenty of unfinished business. As a program the Hornets have averaged more than 20 wins a season since 2013, but still have yet to reach the state tournament. That includes last year’s squad, which spent much of the campaign near the top of the rankings. Only to fall in the sectional finals against eventual champion Kaukauna.

“I do think they are thinking about it, they are talking about it. They realize they had a tough game, a bad game against a very good team. We’re all conscious to keep improving, and do better if we’re so lucky to get back into that situation,” said Metzler.

“I think we were like, ‘Ok, we’ve got to better prepare for next year.’ We have to work on what we have to work on. We have to do what we have to do, and learn from our mistakes that we played in that game,” said Hock.

One of the big keys to success this year goes right back to where this journey started just a short time ago, with teamwork and team chemistry at the forefront.

“It’s a team sport. We can’t just do it with one great pitcher. We can’t do it with one great hitter. It’s everybody playing their part,” said Hock.

“I think the team bonding really helps us on the field, because if you don’t have team chemistry everyone’s going to play for themselves. You have to play for a team,” said Wolfe.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Samsa
Missing Oconto Falls man found dead
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Police Lights
Sheboygan Falls boy in critical condition, mother facing charges
Green Bay Police Department
Green Bay drug bust was multi-agency, year-and-a-half long effort
Travis Burrell, of Minnesota, is accused of stealing gold coins from a Kimberly coin and...
Complaint: Man stole $43,018 in gold coins from Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is defended by Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant...
Bucks top Nets, Giannis passes Kareem for team scoring lead
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Saturday, March 26, 2022 (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Giannis passes Kareem as Bucks’ all-time scorer
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis reacts after his dunk during the second half of a first-round NCAA...
Badgers star Johnny Davis declares for NBA Draft
Unfinished business for Preble softball this season
WATCH: Unfinished business for Preble softball this season