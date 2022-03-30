Advertisement

Suspect in fatal shooting outside Beloit high school basketball game arrested

Vigil outside Beloit Memorial High School for shooting victim Jion Broomfield
Vigil outside Beloit Memorial High School for shooting victim Jion Broomfield(Stephanie Quirk)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT
BELOIT, Wis. (AP) - A Madison man has been apprehended in connection with a fatal shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School after a basketball game in January.

The 19-year-old man was arrested without incident Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 19-year-old Jion Broomfield. Broomfield was a former Beloit student.

The suspect has yet to appear in Rock County Circuit Court.

Authorities say up to 40 people witnessed the shooting but most of them refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Police received information from a tips app in the last couple of days that revealed the suspect’s whereabouts.

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles says the “bravery and courage” of the people who contacted the department “should be commended and celebrated.”

