STRONG SPRING STORM CONTINUES...

It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... Overnight sleet and freezing rain has caused another glaze of ice across much of northern Wisconsin. Travel will be difficult with the icy roads through the midday. Some tree branches may snap with the weight of the ice accretion. Scattered power outages are also possible at times.

Farther south across central Wisconsin, periods of rain with claps of thunder will be possible at times. While the roads are mostly wet, a few slick spots are possible with pavement temperatures near the freezing mark. An additional inch of rainfall through tonight may cause areas of standing water. Make sure your sump pump is working properly, as heavy early spring rain can occasionally seep into basements.

As the storm passes by tonight, the wind will turn to the north and become rather gusty. Blustery cold winds will cause the rain to switch to slushy, wet snow after midnight. The snow will continue to fall through tomorrow morning... 1-3″ will be possible across eastern Wisconsin, with higher 3-6″ totals to the northwest of the Fox Valley. With the likelihood of slippery roads during the Thursday morning commute, we’ll extend our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY into tomorrow too.

The occasionally gusty winds will also cause ice shoves on Lake Winnebago and along the shores of Green Bay. Strong northwest winds will finally settle down with clearing skies tomorrow night.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/NE 5-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: NW 15-25+ MPH

TODAY: Icy in the NORTH this morning. Periods of rain. Thunder possible. HIGH: 46

TONIGHT: Evening rain. Slushy snow late. Gusty north winds. LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Blustery with wet snow... 1-3″ across eastern Wisconsin, with 3-6″ to the NORTHWEST. HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Less wind. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers or a light mix. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Turning sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 49

