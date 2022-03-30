Staying safe driving on icy roads for Wednesday morning’s commute

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - As rain develops late Tuesday evening, it will continue overnight and possibly change over into ice creating hazardous driving conditions for the Wednesday morning commute.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, county road crews are preparing for ice in areas north of Green Bay. Some state and county roads have already been pre-treated.

An official with Wisconsin Public Service says there is a potential for power outages. The agency had 300 crew members working these past few days restoring power for affected residents and businesses.

Nonetheless, WisDOT is encouraging people to be careful with distracted driving, especially with the expected icy driving conditions. Some drivers may have forgotten how to drive during a wintry mix since over the last few weeks temperatures have been mild.

“It takes a lot of work to stay safe on the roadways if you’re driving on icy roads and the best way to stay safe is by paying attention, watching your speed, watching your stopping distance,” WisDOT Regional Communication Manager Mark Kantola said.

Aaron Milavitz of American Car Care Center in Shawano says a driver should call 911 if they spin out into a ditch and can’t reach a tow truck operator.

“On a icy day or snowy day...pack you know something warm in case you do go into the ditch and you can be prepared for that,” Milavitz said. “I’ve seen numerous people with sandals on, shorts on taking a quick trip.”

We will be following the latest road conditions on Action 2 News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.