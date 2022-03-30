Road conditions improve, snow coming tonight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Roadways in the WBAY viewing area have improved, but are expected to deteriorate again Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation 511 map shows highways in the Green Bay area, Lakeshore, Northwoods and Fox Valley in good condition as of right now.

“An additional inch of rainfall through tonight may cause areas of standing water. Make sure your sump pump is working properly, as heavy early spring rain can occasionally seep into basements,” says First Alert Meteorologist Steve Beylon. “As the storm passes by tonight, the wind will turn to the north and become rather gusty. Blustery cold winds will cause the rain to switch to slushy, wet snow after midnight. The snow will continue to fall through tomorrow morning... 1-3″ will be possible across eastern Wisconsin, with higher 3-6″ totals to the northwest of the Fox Valley. With the likelihood of slippery roads during the Thursday morning commute, we’ll extend our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY into tomorrow too.”

It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Although conditions have improved Wednesday, some areas may still be slick.

“Untreated roads, bridges and overpasses will be ice covered and hazardous for the morning commute, so motorists should use extreme caution,” says the National Weather Service.

I-43 northbound at Green Bay’s Leo Frigo Bridge was closed for a stretch Wednesday morning after a crash involving two semi trucks and a car, police say.

“It takes a lot of work to stay safe on the roadways if you’re driving on icy roads and the best way to stay safe is by paying attention, watching your speed, watching your stopping distance,” WisDOT Regional Communication Manager Mark Kantola said.

There are some reports of power outages. CLICK HERE for the WPS outage map.

