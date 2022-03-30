Advertisement

Standing water creating slick conditions on Leo Frigo Bridge

Wet and slippery conditions on the Leo Frigo Bridge. March 30, 2022.
Wet and slippery conditions on the Leo Frigo Bridge. March 30, 2022.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northbound I-43 at Green Bay’s Leo Frigo Bridge has reopened to traffic following a crash involving two semi trucks and a car, police say.

“However, there are still areas of standing water at and near the bridge creating slippery and dangerous conditions. Please continue to use caution,” police say.

“Bridges, in particular, can freeze before normal roadways and create a more dangerous situation,” says Lt. Tom Buchmann.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for hazardous travel conditions. The National Weather Service says freezing rain will gradually change to rain from south to north during the mid to late morning as temperatures slowly rise. Much of the advisory area will see ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-quarter inch.

“Untreated roads, bridges and overpasses will be ice covered and hazardous for the morning commute, so motorists should use extreme caution,” says NWS.

Drivers should take note that the Ray Nitschke (Main Street) Bridge is set to close at 7 a.m. for inspection.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: https://www.wbay.com/page/first-alert-traffic/

