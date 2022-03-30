Standing water creating slick conditions on Leo Frigo Bridge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northbound I-43 at Green Bay’s Leo Frigo Bridge has reopened to traffic following a crash involving two semi trucks and a car, police say.

“However, there are still areas of standing water at and near the bridge creating slippery and dangerous conditions. Please continue to use caution,” police say.

“Bridges, in particular, can freeze before normal roadways and create a more dangerous situation,” says Lt. Tom Buchmann.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Green Bay police want drivers to watch for standing water on and around the I-43 Leo Frigo bridge. Roads all over northeast Wisconsin are wet and slippery. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/wxMgU36fqc — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) March 30, 2022

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for hazardous travel conditions. The National Weather Service says freezing rain will gradually change to rain from south to north during the mid to late morning as temperatures slowly rise. Much of the advisory area will see ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-quarter inch.

“Untreated roads, bridges and overpasses will be ice covered and hazardous for the morning commute, so motorists should use extreme caution,” says NWS.

Drivers should take note that the Ray Nitschke (Main Street) Bridge is set to close at 7 a.m. for inspection.

NE WI 3/30/22: Icy morning roads, especially NORTH. Periods of rain. Thunder possible. High: 46°... Rain will turn to slushy, wet snow snow late tonight & through Thursday morning. 1-3" across eastern WI, with 3-6" possible NORTHWEST. #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/5u7F0K9ys3 — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) March 30, 2022

