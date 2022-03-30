Advertisement

Muncheez Pizzeria owner convicted in federal tax case

Paul VanderLinden
Paul VanderLinden(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton pizzeria owner has taken a plea deal in a federal tax case.

During an appearance in the United States District Court in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Paul VanderLinden agreed to enter a plea of guilty to counts 4 and 16 in the indictment. Count 4 is Filing False Individual Tax Returns. Count 16 is Failing to Collect, Account for and Pay Over Payroll Taxes.

The agreement means VanderLinden avoids a jury trial and other counts against him will be dismissed.

The court found him guilty on counts 4 and 16 and set sentencing for July 7.

VanderLinden, owner of Muncheez Pizzeria, was accused of skimming about $800,000 from his business’s receipts between 2012 and 2016. Most of the money was put in his personal bank account and he failed to report or pay taxes on his income.

The indictment alleged VanderLinden used receipts to pay cash wages to his employees.

“Fulfilling individual and employee tax obligations is a legal requirement and those who willfully evade that responsibility will be prosecuted,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Tamera Cantu, Chicago Field Office. “Employers have a responsibility to their employees to withhold the proper amount of taxes and pay those taxes over to the IRS. When employers fail to do so, it affects revenue to the United States government, but more importantly, it affects their employees Medicare and Social Security benefits.”

The case was investigated by the IRS Criminal Division. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Farris Martini.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Green Bay Police Department
Green Bay drug bust was multi-agency, year-and-a-half long effort
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting
Police Lights
Sheboygan Falls boy in critical condition, mother facing charges

Latest News

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Wisconsin COVID-19 death reports in single digits for 3rd day
Fire engulfs a home on S Broadway. March 31, 2022.
UPDATE: Two hurt in Green Bay house fire
March 31 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and brisk
CODA - stream it on Apple TV
INTERVIEW: The significance of “CODA”
Jason Samsa
Police looking for missing Oconto Falls man