Muncheez Pizzeria owner convicted in federal tax case

GREEN BAY, Wis. - An Appleton pizzeria owner has taken a plea deal in a federal tax case.

During an appearance in the United States District Court in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Paul VanderLinden agreed to enter a plea of guilty to counts 4 and 16 in the indictment. Count 4 is Filing False Individual Tax Returns. Count 16 is Failing to Collect, Account for and Pay Over Payroll Taxes.

The agreement means VanderLinden avoids a jury trial and other counts against him will be dismissed.

The court found him guilty on counts 4 and 16 and set sentencing for July 7.

VanderLinden, owner of Muncheez Pizzeria, was accused of skimming about $800,000 from his business’s receipts between 2012 and 2016. Most of the money was put in his personal bank account and he failed to report or pay taxes on his income.

The indictment alleged VanderLinden used receipts to pay cash wages to his employees.

“Fulfilling individual and employee tax obligations is a legal requirement and those who willfully evade that responsibility will be prosecuted,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Tamera Cantu, Chicago Field Office. “Employers have a responsibility to their employees to withhold the proper amount of taxes and pay those taxes over to the IRS. When employers fail to do so, it affects revenue to the United States government, but more importantly, it affects their employees Medicare and Social Security benefits.”

The case was investigated by the IRS Criminal Division. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Farris Martini.

