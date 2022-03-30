MESSY WEATHER TO CONTINUE INTO TOMORROW...

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY will continue for the rest of the day as Northern Areas continue to deal with problems due to this mornings icy weather. Through the afternoon and evening, periods of rain and possibly thunder will continue. Isolated flooding problems could develop through the rest of the day as a result of the rainfall. Highs will top out in the low and middle 40s, but will fall quickly headed into tonight.

As this spring storm system passes by tonight, the wind will turn to the north and become rather gusty. Gusty winds out of the North and Northeast will allow temperatures to fall very quickly below freezing after midnight tonight. This fall in temperatures will allow a transition from rain to a wintry mix, and eventually all snow by daybreak. The snow will continue to fall through tomorrow morning... 2-4″ will be possible for areas like Green Bay, the Lakeshore and the Fox Valley, with 3-6″ totals possible for Central Wisconsin and areas to the Northwest of Appleton. With the likelihood of slippery roads during the Thursday morning commute, we’ll extend our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY into tomorrow too.

The occasionally gusty winds will also cause ice shoves on Lake Winnebago and along the shores of Green Bay. Strong northwest winds will finally settle down with clearing skies tomorrow night.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/NE 5-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: NW 15-25+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. HIGH: 45

TONIGHT: Evening rain. Slushy snow late. Gusty north winds. LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Blustery with wet snow... 2-4″ across eastern Wisconsin, with 3-6″ to the NORTHWEST. HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Less wind. HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers or a light mix early. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Seasonably cool. Chance of showers. HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 49

