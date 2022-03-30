Man convicted of exposing himself to teens during video chat

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man accused of exposing himself during video chats with teenagers has been convicted on two counts in Outagamie County.

On March 28, Bernard Johnson, 34, pleaded no contest to two counts of Cause Child 13-18 to View Sexual Activity. The charges are felonies. As part of a plea agreement, a third count was dismissed but read into the record.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 1 at 2 p.m.

Johnson is also facing charges in Calumet County and Brown County.

In Calumet County, he’s charged with Causing a Child 13-18 to View Sexual Activity and Exposing Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts to a Child. A trial is scheduled for April.

In Brown County, he’s charged with 2nd Degree Assault/Mentally Ill, Causing a Child 13-18 to View Sexual Activity, and Expose Child to Harmful Material. He’s pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in that case.

Last March, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a possible sexual offense in a village in the county. A mother had taken her son’s phone and found a group with the name “Spooks” on Facebook Messenger. She said she found photos and videos of a man masturbating while video chatting with her son and some of his friends.

The son, who was underage, said he and three of his friends and two adult men were part of the group. One of the men was identified as Bernard J. Johnson.

The mother showed a video to the deputy who said it showed Johnson masturbating while the others in the chat watched.

An investigator made contact with a 16-year-old from a community in Outagamie County who was identified as one of the young people in the video. The victim said he had met the men while employed at the Green Bay Fear haunted house. The victim confirmed that Johnson would masturbate and show off his genitals in video chat.

Green Bay Fear issued the following statement to Action 2 News:

“We are appalled by these events and hope the victims find justice. That individual volunteered, briefly, years before any of these events occurred. With our background check processes no one with these outstanding charges would be allowed to volunteer or work with Green Bay Fear Haunted Attractions. Our background checks and processes are in place to keep our teen volunteers safe.”

In the Brown County case, investigators say the mother of a 16-year-old who is cognitively impaired and has autism, found explicit videos and photos on her son’s phone that were sent to him by a neighbor, now identified as Bernard Johnson.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told investigators Johnson also touched him inappropriately in 2020.

In a separate case in Outagamie County, a jury found Johnson not guilty on a charge of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.