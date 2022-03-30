LIGHT SNOW AND SLICK ROADS EARLY THURSDAY

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY will continue into Thursday with more wintry weather expected tonight. Scattered rain showers are possible this evening. Early Thursday morning, rain and mix become more widespread with a change to wet snow during the pre-dawn hours. Northerly winds could gust to 35 mph leading to reduced visibility as the snow falls.

Plan on a slippery and slower morning drive across central and eastern Wisconsin with 2-4″ of snow falling between 6 a.m. and Noon. Strong winds continue through the day and temperatures will remain fairly steady. Lows overnight will be in the lower 30s with highs in the middle 30s. Skies will stay generally cloudy through the afternoon, but skies will clear overnight.

Skies will be mostly sunny Friday with lighter winds. Highs should get back into the lower half of the 40s. We’ll be in the mid 40s Saturday afternoon, but there could be scattered rain-snow showers through the first half of the day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with another round of wintry mix possible overnight.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NNW 15-25+ MPH

FRIDAY: NW/W 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening rain turning to slushy snow late tonight. North wind gusts to 35 mph. LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Blustery with wet snow in the morning... 2-4″ across eastern Wisconsin. HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with less wind. HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers or a light wintry mix. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with more clouds late. Wintry mix possible at night. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with early showers or mix. HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cool. HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with a scattered rain-snow mix. HIGH: 47

