Advertisement

LaFleur, Packers looking forward for playmakers

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur speaks to reporters during a coaches press...
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur speaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(Rebecca Blackwell | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Losing both Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling leaves the Packers with a deficit in terms of playmakers.

Adams, an All-Pro caliber receiver, was dealt to the Raiders in a blockbuster trade just a couple weeks ago. On Tuesday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur addressed the media at the Annual Meetings in Florida. Giving his take on the deal and Green Bay’s path forward.

“A lot of it was driven by Davante. I would tell you. no sense looking back in it. We are moving forward. and we appreciate everything he has done, obviously. It’s a lot to replace in terms of production, but it was just one of those deal you never want to make but unfortunately you have too,” said LaFleur.

Then Valdes-Scantling signed with the Chiefs in free agency. Meaning LaFleur and the Packers offense must replace two of their biggest threats on the outside from a year ago.

“I think you can never have enough great players, guys that can make those big explosive plays. Typically, I would say, when you’re able to create those explosives a lot of times that leads to points. Let’s face it, there’s six months before we have to kick off. So, I would envision a lot is going to happen between now and opening day,” said LaFleur.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Police presence on Main Street in Green Bay
UPDATE: Two arrested, drugs and firearms seized in Brown County investigation
Wisconsin State Patrol protects a home in Chilton during a death investigation on Jan. 20, 2022.
Police: Chilton man killed mother, then himself
Police presence at Voecks' Fox Valley Coin in Kimberly
Guard fired shots at Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds robbery suspect
Green Bay police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglary suspect
Green Bay police release photos of burglary suspect

Latest News

Green Bay Packers tackle Billy Turner (77) on the sidelines during an NFL football game against...
Billy Turner returns to Denver, reunites with Hackett
Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst
Gutekunst details Adams trade decision
Fans line up outside Lambeau Field before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay...
Green Bay will not host 2024 Draft, NFL picks Detroit
FILE - Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan warms up prior to an NFL football game...
Vikings sign former Packers DB Sullivan