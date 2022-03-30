LaFleur, Packers looking forward for playmakers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Losing both Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling leaves the Packers with a deficit in terms of playmakers.

Adams, an All-Pro caliber receiver, was dealt to the Raiders in a blockbuster trade just a couple weeks ago. On Tuesday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur addressed the media at the Annual Meetings in Florida. Giving his take on the deal and Green Bay’s path forward.

“A lot of it was driven by Davante. I would tell you. no sense looking back in it. We are moving forward. and we appreciate everything he has done, obviously. It’s a lot to replace in terms of production, but it was just one of those deal you never want to make but unfortunately you have too,” said LaFleur.

Then Valdes-Scantling signed with the Chiefs in free agency. Meaning LaFleur and the Packers offense must replace two of their biggest threats on the outside from a year ago.

“I think you can never have enough great players, guys that can make those big explosive plays. Typically, I would say, when you’re able to create those explosives a lot of times that leads to points. Let’s face it, there’s six months before we have to kick off. So, I would envision a lot is going to happen between now and opening day,” said LaFleur.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.