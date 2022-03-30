Advertisement

Judge dismisses charges in La Crosse stalking, strangulation case

court gavel
court gavel(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - Charges have been dropped against a La Crosse man accused of stalking and strangling a woman.

Johnny Foster, 46, faced six charges including strangulation/suffocation, stalking and intimidating a victim.

Judge Todd Bjerke dismissed all six charges this week at the request of the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office.

Foster’s attorney, May Lee said Tuesday that La Crosse police didn’t conduct a thorough investigation at the time of Foster’s arrest. She said police failed to contact witnesses who could have provided evidence of Foster’s innocence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Samsa
Missing Oconto Falls man found dead
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Police Lights
Sheboygan Falls boy in critical condition, mother facing charges
Green Bay Police Department
Green Bay drug bust was multi-agency, year-and-a-half long effort
Travis Burrell, of Minnesota, is accused of stealing gold coins from a Kimberly coin and...
Complaint: Man stole $43,018 in gold coins from Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds

Latest News

Nicholas Hietpas and Samantha
April 1 marks three years since man’s disappearance in Oconto County
April 1 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny Friday
Mike Rogers, formerly of Oshkosh, trains soldiers in Ukraine on U.S. weapons
Oshkosh veteran trains Ukraine troops
Sons of the American Revolution presents an award to the Oneida Nation
Oneida Nation receives Patriot Award for help in American Revolution
Presentation launching the Greater Green Bay Community Hub website
Greater Green Bay Community Hub debuts