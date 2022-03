Green Bay’s Main Street bridge closing Wednesday for inspection

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Ray Nitschke (Main Street) Memorial Bridge will be closed Wednesday and part of Thursday for inspection.

The bridge closes to traffic Wednesday at 7 a.m. It will reopen Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway.

Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.

Drivers can use detours at Broadway, Walnut and Monroe.

Crews will be inspecting the bridge’s hydraulic system.

