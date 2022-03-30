Advertisement

Attorneys in Wisconsin parade crash want 2023 trial

Darrell Brooks Jr., enters the Waukesha County Courthouse courtroom in Waukesha, Wis., on...
Darrell Brooks Jr., enters the Waukesha County Courthouse courtroom in Waukesha, Wis., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring more than 60 at the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)(Mike De Sisti | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Attorneys for a man accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee are looking to push a trial date into 2023.

Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks drove through the parade in downtown Waukesha on Nov. 21, killing six people and injuring dozens more.

Judge Jennifer Dorow had scheduled Brooks’ trial to begin Oct. 3. But defense attorneys told her Tuesday that they can’t be ready by then given the volume of evidence they needs to review.

Dorow gave them until Friday to file a motion to delay the trial and scheduled a hearing for Monday. She said she may rule on a defense motion for a change of venue then as well.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Green Bay Police Department
Green Bay drug bust was multi-agency, year-and-a-half long effort
Paul VanderLinden
Muncheez Pizzeria owner convicted in federal tax case
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting
Police Lights
Sheboygan Falls boy in critical condition, mother facing charges

Latest News

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Wisconsin COVID-19 death reports in single digits for 3rd day
Fire engulfs a home on S Broadway. March 31, 2022.
UPDATE: Two hurt in Green Bay house fire
March 31 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and brisk
CODA - stream it on Apple TV
INTERVIEW: The significance of “CODA”
Jason Samsa
Police looking for missing Oconto Falls man