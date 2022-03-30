Artstreet moving to Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Artstreet is moving to Ashwaubenon. Mosaic Arts recently announced the event’s new home is Ashwaubomay Park, 2881 S Broadway.

For 40 years, the annual celebration of art has drawn hundreds of artists from around the country and thousands of visitors to the streets of downtown Green Bay.

“We’re really sad to see it move its footprint,” Emily Cubitt said.

Officials in Green Bay were surprised by the festival’s decision to move to Ashwaubomay Park this August.

Cubitt is marketing manager for Downtown Green Bay Inc. “It always hurts to see it and, you know, of course we’d always welcome any event back to Green Bay,” she said.

Mosaic Arts, the non-profit behind ArtStreet, did not provide a reason for the move and has not responded to our requests for comment.

Downtown Green Bay Inc. is also trying to learn why the move is being made.

“We have the benefit of having such a unique space and great hotels and great businesses that offer such awesome hospitality. We’re hoping that either they may choose to come back, or another event or convention chooses to fill that space or that weekend here,” said Cubitt.

ArtStreet is the latest event heading to neighboring Ashwaubenon, leaving the only home it’s ever known after becoming a downtown summer tradition. The free art fair and festival resumed downtown last summer after the pandemic put it on hold.

“Some may view it as, OK, our streets are open, how do we deal with this? How do we own our circumstances and make the best of it?” said Cubitt.

Downtown Green Bay believes there will still be an economic benefit during ArtStreet’s 41st year because it will still be nearby. “We’re still looking forward to all the arts activation and national foot traffic that it will still bring our entire community.”

The 2022 Artstreet will be held August 26-28. There will be hundreds of artists, food, cultural displays, family activities and music.

Admission is free. Organizers suggest a donation to help the art community.

