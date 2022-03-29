WEC Administrator attends Fox Valley town hall on election integrity, 2020 presidential election

SHERWOOD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator was in the Fox Valley Monday evening for a town hall.

She was invited to participate by Rep. Ron Tuslar, (R) Harrison, to discuss election integrity and there were heated moments at that meeting.

It started at 6 p.m. and finished at 9 p.m. But from the start, WEC officials were asked questions - related to the 2020 presidential elections and claims that there was fraud.

“Here in Wisconsin, we have 1,850 city, town and village clerks who administer elections in their communities. And so when we talk about data, when we talk about decisions that are made. Those are decisions made by your clerks in your community,” Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said.

The town hall was held before a packed crowd at the High Cliff Golf and Event Center in Sherwood.

At times it turned into a debate and there was an exchange between the WEC Technology Director Robert Kehoe and WTAQ radio host Joe Giganti, who questioned state election officials on fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“Is that a rhetorical question?” Kehoe said.

“I am asking you a serious question,” Giganti responded.

“I think you are asking me a rhetorical question,” Kehoe said, with people in the crowd asking him to answer the question.

“Do you think the [Wisconsin] Department of Administration does its job well? Yes or no?” Giganti said.

Kehoe said, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I have no opinion on whether the department of administration does its job well.”

Some sitting in attendance voiced frustration several times in the town hall, which prompted Rep. Tusler to step in.

“I want us to be a welcoming crowd so that if any legislator like me wants to have a town hall, and have Meagan Wolfe there, we want her to be willing do that as well by being polite to her. We encourage you to do that,” Tusler said.

Tusler was a member of the assembly’s campaigns and elections committee and previously served as chair. He organized this town hall focusing mostly on the 2020 presidential election.

Wolfe received questions from those in the audience regarding illegal ballots, dead people on voter rolls, and ballot drop boxes just to name a few.

“It’s not as if these were decision that were new. A lot of things were in place in the 2016 presidential election as well so they’re not new changes to the process,” Wolfe said.

The technology director for WEC also answered questions at the town hall.

“I also hate to spend my days researching wild claims that don’t have any backing with evidence,” Kehoe said.

There was a person in attendance who yelled out in frustration, interrupting Joe Giganti as he was questioning Wolfe. He eventually left the town hall.

