Advertisement

Summerfest reveals full 2022 lineup

The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.
The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.(Summerfest)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - We already knew six of the nine headliners playing Summerfest this year. Now we know the other three, as well as the rest of the acts performing at this year’s three-weekend festival.

On Tuesday, organizers revealed the full lineup for the concert series. The Milwaukee festival’s first three-day run starts June 23 and then returns for the next two weekends.

In the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s full reveal, Jason Aldean, Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Rod Stewart, and Thomas Rhett were already announced as headliners. Other acts already on the schedule were:

  • Gabby Barrett
  • John Morgan
  • Jaden
  • ¿Téo?
  • Harry Hudson
  • Avril Lavigne
  • Iann Dior
  • The Marias
  • Abby Roberts
  • Cheap Trick
  • Thomas Rhett
Summerfest Information
Full Summerfest Lineup
The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.
The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.(Summerfest)

JUNE 23 WEEKEND

(Headliners in bold)

  • Wu-Tang Clan
  • Wiz Khalifa
  • Anthrax
  • Atmosphere
  • Barenaked Ladies
  • Big Boi
  • Meat Puppets
  • Modest Mouse
  • Rick Springfield
  • Skid Row
  • Steve Aoki
  • Steve Miller Band
  • Violent Femmes
  • War
The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.
The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.(Summerfest)

JUNE 30 WEEKEND

  • Bodeans
  • Commodores
  • Indigo Girls
  • KC & This Sunshine Band
  • Taking Back Sunday
  • Third Eye Blind
  • Todd Rungren
  • Village People
The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.
The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.(Summerfest)

JULY 8 WEEKEND

  • A Flock of Seagulls
  • Backstreet Boys
  • Black Crowes
  • Boyz II Men
  • Charli XCX
  • Death Cab for Cutie
  • Guster
  • John Fogerty

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Fox Valley Coin in Kimberly
Police presence at Fox Valley Coin in Kimberly
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Eight people were rescued from ice that floated a mile-and-a-half off shore near Peshtigo...
8 people rescued as ice floats away on Bay of Green Bay
WATCH: Ashwaubenon skate park seeks community support
Ashwaubenon skate park seeks community support after receiving notice to vacate property

Latest News

Allen Buechel had been the Fond du Lac County Executive since 1993.
Fond du Lac County mourning the loss of an icon
Wisconsin State Patrol protects a home in Chilton during a death investigation on Jan. 20, 2022.
Police: Chilton man killed mother, then himself
Green Bay police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglary suspect
Green Bay police release photos of burglary suspect
A motorist raises his fist in solidarity with a march protesting the police shooting of Jacob...
Trial delayed for man accused in violent Kenosha protests