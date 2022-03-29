Safe Haven offers help to those impacted by Shawano Co. shooting

Town of Richmond, Wis. (WBAY) - We continue to follow a domestic violence incident that led to an officer involved shooting and two people dead in Shawano County.

It happened late Friday in the Town of Richmond.

Investigators haven’t released the names of either person who died or the deputy who fired the shots. However, that is information we expect to be made public in the coming days.

The incident took place outside a storage facility Friday.

It started with a women who called 9-1-1 asking for help, but when a deputy arrived, she was shot by a man, who then fired at the deputy, who also fired back hitting the man.

Both people died at the scene, but the deputy was not injured.

“Overall at the community level this is nothing that we ever want to see happen. It’s just tragic overall,” said Jennifer Laude- Bisterfeldt, Executive Director at Safe Haven in Shawano.

She also put an offer to help anyone struggling to deal with this incident.

“We just feel really badly for what happened this weekend regardless of what the situation was. We want to make sure that the families of everybody involved know that we’re here for them as well as a resource if there’s anything we can do to help them thru this. We are here,” Bisterfeldt added.

Right now we don’t know what led up to the shooting.

However, over the weekend, the owner of the storage facility told us one of the people who died at the scene was a tenant.

He also confirmed that no one lives on the property.

Since this was an officer involved shooting the Division of Criminal Justice is the lead agency. The deputy remains on paid administrative leave which is standard procedure.

We hope to find out more in the coming days.

