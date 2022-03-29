RAIN IN CENTRAL & EASTERN WI... ICY TO THE NORTH

Another strong spring storm arrives in northeast Wisconsin tonight. Look for scattered showers to become a more steady, soaking rain after midnight. A few claps of thunder will also be possible. Meanwhile, areas NORTH of Green Bay will be cold enough for freezing rain. A glaze of ice is likely across the Northwoods into Wednesday morning. Travel will become difficult with up to 1/4″ of ice accumulation north of Hwy. 64 through Wednesday morning. The weight of the ice may break tree branches and cause more power outages, similar to last week.

The rain will continue at times across eastern Wisconsin through tomorrow evening. Many areas will see another inch or more, causing areas of standing water and perhaps some issues in homes with leaky basements. The runoff from the incoming rain will likely cause rising water levels on our creeks, streams, and rivers. Some minor flooding will be possible later this week.

The wind being whipped up from this storm may also cause ice shoves on Lake Winnebago and on the waters of Green Bay. They’ll be most likely on the western shores of these bodies of water on Wednesday, and then along the eastern shores on Thursday as the wind turns to the northwest. Highs Wednesday should range from the upper 30s NORTH to around 50° south of the Fox Valley.

We’ll also have to watch for the rain to switch to some slushy accumulating snow into Thursday morning. It’s hard to say how much snow will fall, but it’s most likely from the Fox Valley and west into central Wisconsin. More slippery travel will be possible towards the end of this weathermaker. The weather is looking quieter this weekend, although more light rain/mix could develop on Saturday.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SE/NE 10-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: NW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Rain develops. Freezing rain NORTH. Late thunder? LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Icy NORTH in the morning. Otherwise, breezy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: An early mix, turning to wet snow. Cloudy, colder, and blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. Less wind. HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers or a light mix developing. HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Seasonably cool with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and quiet. HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing. Breezy. HIGH: 49

