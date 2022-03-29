Advertisement

Police: Chilton man killed mother, then himself

By Emily Matesic and WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Chilton police say the deaths of two people in a home last January were a murder-suicide involving a son and his mother.

Police say based on the final autopsy report, 78-year-old Judith A. Mastrocola and 54-year-old Matthew M. Moore both died from a single gunshot wound. Through physical evidence and witness interviews, police pieced together that Moore shot his mother and then himself.

Police say the two lived together at the home on N. Madison St.

Their bodies were found on January 19 by a visiting home health worker who was making a regular visit to the house.

Chilton Police received assistance from the Calumet and Fond du Lac county medical examiners offices, the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation, and other agencies.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Fox Valley Coin in Kimberly
Police presence at Fox Valley Coin in Kimberly
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Eight people were rescued from ice that floated a mile-and-a-half off shore near Peshtigo...
8 people rescued as ice floats away on Bay of Green Bay
WATCH: Ashwaubenon skate park seeks community support
Ashwaubenon skate park seeks community support after receiving notice to vacate property

Latest News

The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.
Summerfest reveals full 2022 lineup
Allen Buechel had been the Fond du Lac County Executive since 1993.
Fond du Lac County mourning the loss of an icon
Green Bay police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglary suspect
Green Bay police release photos of burglary suspect
A motorist raises his fist in solidarity with a march protesting the police shooting of Jacob...
Trial delayed for man accused in violent Kenosha protests