Police: Chilton man killed mother, then himself

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Chilton police say the deaths of two people in a home last January were a murder-suicide involving a son and his mother.

Police say based on the final autopsy report, 78-year-old Judith A. Mastrocola and 54-year-old Matthew M. Moore both died from a single gunshot wound. Through physical evidence and witness interviews, police pieced together that Moore shot his mother and then himself.

Police say the two lived together at the home on N. Madison St.

Their bodies were found on January 19 by a visiting home health worker who was making a regular visit to the house.

Chilton Police received assistance from the Calumet and Fond du Lac county medical examiners offices, the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation, and other agencies.

