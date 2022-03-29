Advertisement

Northern Wisconsin citizens and power crews prep for icy glaze

A mess is headed toward Northeast Wisconsin... and northern counties are once again in the crosshairs.
By Casey Torres
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - A mess is headed toward Northeast Wisconsin... and northern counties are once again in the crosshairs.

Despite high gas prices, Wisconsinite Dwayne Meeker filled up a gas can in Crivitz Tuesday.

“I used the gas in the power outage so I’m filling it up so I can have gas for my generator,” he said.

His generator came in handy last week when Crivitz got hit hard with a storm.

“I was without power for 18 hours, so that was fun. We were out without power in the spring so I was already set up for that. I had a generator ready to go.”

He’s fueling up for tonight’s weather.

Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) is also ready to go.

“Right now, we’re spending most of our time making sure we have resources available. If need be, having more people ready to come in quickly or hold people over,” WPS Spokesperson Brendan Conway said.

According to Conway, 300 crews helped fix power outages a few days ago. He said what made it hard were branches snapping off onto power lines.

“The power company was working hard to try and get the lines up, but there were a lot of downed trees all over,” Crivitz’s Meeker explained.

Meeker said he’ll have to hit the roads soon... but he isn’t too worried about the possible icy conditions.

“I think everybody is used to this type of weather. Most people know how to drive in it. Those that don’t become like the branches in the trees. They fall into the ditch.”

The WBAY First Alert Weather Team is following the storm.

WPS says crews are ready to help.

