Advertisement

Homeland Security to offer COVID-19 vaccines to migrants

Migrants at the U.S. southern border will be offered COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of...
Migrants at the U.S. southern border will be offered COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of Homeland Security said.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection / Jerry Glaser)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to migrants in custody at the southern border, the Department of Homeland Security said.

This plan may also be extended to thousands of people who are found trying to get into the U.S.

DHS told Congress that it should be able to provide around 2,700 shots daily, and that number will more than double before the end of May.

Sources said some members of the Biden administration were not in favor of providing vaccines to migrants, saying it could encourage more migrants to try to enter the country.

Officials say what happens in the UK, tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Police presence on Main Street in Green Bay
UPDATE: Two arrested, drugs and firearms seized in Brown County investigation
Wisconsin State Patrol protects a home in Chilton during a death investigation on Jan. 20, 2022.
Police: Chilton man killed mother, then himself
Police presence at Voecks' Fox Valley Coin in Kimberly
Guard fired shots at Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds robbery suspect
Green Bay police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglary suspect
Green Bay police release photos of burglary suspect

Latest News

The regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, following a Russian attack, on...
Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back
presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Chris Rock opens comedy show, still ‘processing’ Oscar slap
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
CODA - stream it on Apple TV
INTERVIEW: The significance of “CODA”
INTERVIEW: The significance of "CODA"