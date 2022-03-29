Advertisement

UPDATE: Two arrested, drugs and firearms seized in Brown County investigation

Police presence on Main Street in Green Bay
Police presence on Main Street in Green Bay(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Drug Task Force executed two search warrants with Green Bay and Brown County SWAT teams Tuesday.

Sheriff Todd Delain said the warrants resulted in two arrests.

The SWAT teams were outside 1520 Main Street in Green Bay around dawn.

Tuesday concluded a 16-month investigation by the Brown County Drug Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The investigation led to the seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, MDMA, marijuana and multiple guns, according to a statement from Delain.

The building was formerly Earl’s Awnings and is now a clothing resale shop, Kocky & Konfident.

The investigation is ongoing.

INITIAL REPORT

There was a heavy police presence on Green Bay’s Main Street around dawn on Tuesday.

Police with their SWAT team and Bearcat were outside 1520 Main Street. The building was formerly Earl’s Awnings and is now a clothing resale shop, Kocky & Konfident.

The Green Bay Police Department tells Action 2 News it was a planned police operation.

We were told more information might be released later today. This report will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Wisconsin State Patrol protects a home in Chilton during a death investigation on Jan. 20, 2022.
Police: Chilton man killed mother, then himself
Police presence at Voecks' Fox Valley Coin in Kimberly
Guard fired shots at Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds robbery suspect
Green Bay police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglary suspect
Green Bay police release photos of burglary suspect

Latest News

CODA - stream it on Apple TV
INTERVIEW: The significance of “CODA”
INTERVIEW: The significance of "CODA"
WATCH: Green Bay loses Art Street event
WATCH: Green Bay loses Art Street event
WATCH: Wisconsin paper industry pushing to educate the future
WATCH: Wisconsin paper industry pushing to educate the future
WATCH: Police speak on teamwork after Green Bay SWAT investigation
WATCH: Police speak on teamwork after Green Bay SWAT raid