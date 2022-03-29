UPDATE: Two arrested, drugs and firearms seized in Brown County investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Drug Task Force executed two search warrants with Green Bay and Brown County SWAT teams Tuesday.

Sheriff Todd Delain said the warrants resulted in two arrests.

The SWAT teams were outside 1520 Main Street in Green Bay around dawn.

Tuesday concluded a 16-month investigation by the Brown County Drug Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The investigation led to the seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, MDMA, marijuana and multiple guns, according to a statement from Delain.

The building was formerly Earl’s Awnings and is now a clothing resale shop, Kocky & Konfident.

The investigation is ongoing.

INITIAL REPORT

The Green Bay Police Department tells Action 2 News it was a planned police operation.

We were told more information might be released later today. This report will be updated.

