Green Bay police release photos of burglary suspect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are asking for the public’s help to identify a burglary suspect.

The man was captured on camera inside a home in early March. Police didn’t immediately release any further information about the burglary.

If you think you recognize the man, call (920) 448-3208 about report #22-211399. You can also give police tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, online at 432stop.com, or using the P3 Tips app for mobile devices.

Green Bay police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglary suspect (Green Bay Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.