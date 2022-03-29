Advertisement

Green Bay police release photos of burglary suspect

Green Bay police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglary suspect
Green Bay police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglary suspect(Green Bay Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are asking for the public’s help to identify a burglary suspect.

The man was captured on camera inside a home in early March. Police didn’t immediately release any further information about the burglary.

If you think you recognize the man, call (920) 448-3208 about report #22-211399. You can also give police tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, online at 432stop.com, or using the P3 Tips app for mobile devices.

Green Bay police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglary suspect
Green Bay police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglary suspect(Green Bay Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Police presence on Main Street in Green Bay
UPDATE: Two arrested, drugs and firearms seized in Brown County investigation
Wisconsin State Patrol protects a home in Chilton during a death investigation on Jan. 20, 2022.
Police: Chilton man killed mother, then himself
Police presence at Voecks' Fox Valley Coin in Kimberly
Guard fired shots at Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds robbery suspect

Latest News

CODA - stream it on Apple TV
INTERVIEW: The significance of “CODA”
INTERVIEW: The significance of "CODA"
WATCH: Green Bay loses Art Street event
WATCH: Green Bay loses Art Street event
WATCH: Wisconsin paper industry pushing to educate the future
WATCH: Wisconsin paper industry pushing to educate the future
WATCH: Police speak on teamwork after Green Bay SWAT investigation
WATCH: Police speak on teamwork after Green Bay SWAT raid