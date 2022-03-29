Advertisement

‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar

Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with...
Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with disorderly conduct.
By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT
HONOLULU (AP) - An actor known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films was arrested after an incident at a Hawaii karaoke bar.

Police say Ezra Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Hawaii County police describe Miller as a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont who got agitated while patrons began singing karaoke at a bar in Hilo, a small town on the Big Island.

Police say the bar owner asked him to calm down to no avail.

Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.

He was released after paying $500 bail.

His agent and lawyers didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

