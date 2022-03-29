Advertisement

DNR to require Kewaunee County dairy farm to monitor groundwater pollution

Kinnard Farms
Kinnard Farms(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin DNR will require a large-scale dairy farm in Kewaunee County to monitor groundwater for manure pollution.

It’s the first time the DNR is using its permitting authority to require water quality monitoring following last summer’s state Supreme Court ruling, according to Clean Wisconsin. In Clean Wisconsin v. DNR, the environmentalist group successfully argued the DNR has the authority to require groundwater monitoring and limit the number of animals as conditions of the Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation permit.

Kinnard Farms will be required to submit a plan to the DNR for how the farm will monitor groundwater for nitrates, bacteria and other pollutants that can affect local drinking water.

The permit also limits Kinnard Farms to 8,000 cows, which is the current size of its operation.

