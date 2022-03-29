COVID-19 death risk 21 times higher in unvaccinated individuals, CDC says

(CNN) - As the United States takes steps toward pre-pandemic life like going mask-free, new research could make some unvaccinated people decide to get a COVID-19 shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the risk of dying from the virus is 21 times greater for those who were unvaccinated compared to those who were vaccinated and boosted.

The findings are based on information gathered in January during the peak of the omicron variant.

According to the CDC, there were 15 COVID-19 deaths out of every 100,000 unvaccinated patients, while only one out of every 100,000 vaccinated and boosted patients died.

Officials also said unvaccinated COVID-19 hospitalizations were more than double those who had the booster shot.

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. (CNN, CBS, KSBY, STANFORD MEDICINE, TWITTER @BARACKOBAMA)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.