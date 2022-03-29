Advertisement

Chris Rock’s ticket sales skyrocket after Will Smith slap

Moments before winning best actor, Smith appeared to smack Rock after the comic made a joke about Smith's wife. (COURTESY A.M.P.A.S. 2022 via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apparently, seeing Will Smith slap Chris Rock has people excited to see Rock on stage again.

The comedian’s tour has seen a big boost in ticket sales.

Ticket reseller TickPick says it sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than it did in the past month combined, sending prices through the roof from $46 a ticket to a minimum of $341.

In case you missed it during Sunday’s Oscars, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith who has a shaved head because she has alopecia. The joke didn’t sit well with Smith, who walked up on stage and slapped Rock.

Smith has apologized, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says it has started a formal review of what happened.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Police presence on Main Street in Green Bay
UPDATE: Two arrested, drugs and firearms seized in Brown County investigation
Wisconsin State Patrol protects a home in Chilton during a death investigation on Jan. 20, 2022.
Police: Chilton man killed mother, then himself
Police presence at Voecks' Fox Valley Coin in Kimberly
Guard fired shots at Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds robbery suspect
Green Bay police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglary suspect
Green Bay police release photos of burglary suspect

Latest News

The regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, following a Russian attack, on...
Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back
presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Chris Rock opens comedy show, still ‘processing’ Oscar slap
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
CODA - stream it on Apple TV
INTERVIEW: The significance of “CODA”
INTERVIEW: The significance of "CODA"