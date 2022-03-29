ANOTHER SPRING STORM ARRIVING TONIGHT...

With southeast winds getting stronger, it’s not quite as cold as it has been in recent days. High temperatures this afternoon will level off in the upper half of the 30s. Any sunshine will fade behind thickening clouds this afternoon.

Another strong spring storm arrives in northeast Wisconsin tonight... Look for scattered showers to become a more steady, soaking rain after midnight. A few claps of thunder will also be possible. Meanwhile, areas NORTH of Green Bay will be cold enough for areas of freezing rain. A glaze of ice is likely across the Northwoods into Wednesday morning. Travel will become difficult with up to 1/4″ of ice accumulation through tomorrow. The weight of the ice may break tree branches and cause more power outages, similar to last week.

The rain will continue across eastern Wisconsin through tomorrow evening. Many areas will see another inch or more, causing areas of standing water and perhaps some issues with homes with leaky basements. The runoff from the incoming rain will likely cause rising water levels on our creeks, streams and rivers. Some minor flooding will be possible later this week.

The wind being whipped up from this storm may also cause ice shoves on Lake Winnebago and on the waters of Green Bay. They’ll be most likely on the western shores of these bodies of water on Wednesday, and then along the eastern shores on Thursday as the wind turns to the northwest.

We’ll also have to watch for the rain to switch to some slushy accumulating snow into Thursday morning. It’s hard to say how much snow will fall, but it’s most likely from the Fox Valley and west into central Wisconsin. More slippery travel will be possible towards the end of this weathermaker.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SE 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SE/E 10-15+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Rain develops. Freezing rain NORTH. Late thunder? LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Icy NORTH in the morning. Otherwise, breezy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: An early mix, then wet snow. Cloudy, colder and blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. Less wind. HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. Spotty showers or a light mix. HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Cool. HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 46

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.