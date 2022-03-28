STRONG MID-WEEK STORM BRINGS ICE FOR SOME

While it’s a quiet start to our work week, the weather becomes active again soon. Similar to last week, another strong spring storm will move through the region midweek. We should be dry during the day Tuesday, but skies will turn overcast and winds will increase. Rain and mix will arrive from the southwest Tuesday evening.

Look for another bout of freezing rain Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, especially to the NORTH of the Fox Valley. Some could see 1/4″ or more of ice accumulation... this would certainly lead to hazardous travel and may cause another round of power outages and snapped tree branches across the Northwoods. Meanwhile, over an inch of soaking rain will be possible through Wednesday, with perhaps some claps of thunder through the Fox Cities southward. Then, as temperatures drop into early Thursday morning, the rain will turn to slushy snow. At this point, it’s hard to say how much snow will fall across the area.

As a result of this next spring storm, be alert to rising water levels on creeks, streams and rivers this week. Also, watch for potential ice shoves on Lake Winnebago and the waters of Green Bay, as strong winds blow at times. Tuesday night and Wednesday is now part of a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, which might need to be expanded into Thursday... Stay tuned!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SE 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SE/N 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with some high clouds arriving late. Cold, but calm. LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Freezing rain at NIGHT to the NORTH. Soaking rain SOUTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Icy NORTH in the morning. Otherwise, breezy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Any early mix turns to snow. Cloudy, colder, and blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Early flakes, then clearing skies. HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Less wind. Spotty wintry mix? HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Seasonably cool with more clouds than sun. HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and still cool. HIGH: 47

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.