Guard fired shots at Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds robbery suspect

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - An employee of Voecks’ Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds in Kimberly tells Action 2 News shots were fired after a robbery at the coin and jewelry store on Monday.

The employee says a person came into the store and stole a high-priced item in a “grab and run” at Voecks’ at 103 E. Kimberly Ave. A worker at the store followed the suspect, who got into a car and tried to run the worker over, and the worker fired shots at the person.

Fox Valley Metro Police confirmed the employee’s account, adding that the worker was an armed security employee working at the coin and jewelry shop who fired several shots at the moving car. The car continued on. The security worker wasn’t hurt.

The suspect and his vehicle were found later near the Town of Wolf River by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities determined he wasn’t hit by any of the shots.

The 37-year-old man was booked in the Outagamie County Jail and is being referred to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office for a charge of felony theft. He hasn’t been charged at the time of this writing and police didn’t release his name.

Fox Valley Metro Police say the investigation isn’t over, so they’re not releasing more details at this time. They’re also reviewing the security worker’s use of the firearm.

As police and the sheriff’s office responded to the robbery, the Kimberly Area School District put nearby schools in a soft lockdown around 2:20 P.M., according to the district’s community coordinator, Jill Peeters. Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds is near the 4K Center for Literacy, Westside Elementary, Mapleview Intermediate and J.R. Gerritts schools.

During the 30-minute lockdown, students continued learning in their classrooms. Classes resumed normally once authorities said the situation was under control. “Fortunately, no immediate danger resulted from this situation,” Peeters wrote in a statement.

Fox Valley Coin’s website states that customers can buy or sell diamonds, silver, gold and coins. The business started operation in 1964.

