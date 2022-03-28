Green Bay’s airport offers a many-expenses paid trip to EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) wants to share its love of aviation with others, by offering some lucky winner a chance to see the World’s Largest Aviation Celebration at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh.

The “Ultimate Oshkosh Giveaway” will provide two wristbands for admission to AirVenture July 25 through July 31; seven nights of basic camping at EAA Camp Scholler next to the convention grounds; two passes for an infield tour aboard a Bell Helicopter; and a choice of a $500 gift card for either Delta Air Lines or Green Bay’s fixed-base operators Executive Air or Jet Air. Winners will also receive two passes to the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame inside Lambeau Field.

No purchase is required to enter but you need to follow 3 steps:

Like Austin Straubel’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/austinstraubelairport Like the Ultimate Oshkosh Giveaway post (currently pinned to the top of the Facebook page) Sign up for GRB’s quarterly newsletter at http://www.flygrb.com/enewsletter

You can find complete contest rules and an alternative method of entry that doesn’t require Facebook or signing up for the newsletter at https://mailchi.mp/8545093c03d8/grbultimateoshkoshgiveaway.

The contest entry period ends on April 11. The winner will be chosen the following day; they’ll be asked to select a gift card when they’re contacted.

