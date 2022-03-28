Advertisement

Green Bay will not host 2024 Draft, NFL picks Detroit

Fans line up outside Lambeau Field before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay...
Fans line up outside Lambeau Field before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The NFL Draft will not be coming to Green Bay in 2024. That’s after the league announced Detroit as the host on Monday.

Green Bay was one of the three finalists to host. Along with Washington D.C. and Detroit, Mich., with the Motor City’s bid ultimately being chosen.

“The Draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a release from the league. “With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience.”

The Packers have poured resources into the areas around Lambeau Field in recent years in the hopes of hosting events like the Big Ten Championship Game, and the NFL Draft. An effort that will continue after missing out on their latest bid to host one of the league’s premiere events.

“The Packers and the event’s community supporters remain optimistic that Green Bay will have the opportunity to host the NFL Draft in the near future,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We will continue to work with Discover Green Bay and our other partners in the effort to update our bid details and continue our dialogue with NFL officials so they remain excited about our community’s plan to host this significant event. The NFL Draft would draw fans to the area from around the country and proudly display the NFL’s storied history to football fans around the world, while highlighting the uniqueness of Green Bay,” said Packers team president Mark Murphy.

Sites for upcoming NFL Drafts now include: Las Vegas (2022), Kansas City (2023), and Detroit (2024).

